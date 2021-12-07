Watch
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ashtabula County

Posted at 9:03 PM, Dec 06, 2021
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Ashtabula County.

The advisory is in place until 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Snow accumulations of three to five inches are expected.

Wind gusts could reach up to 40 miles per house.

