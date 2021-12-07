Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lake and Ashtabula counties until 7 a.m. Tuesday

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 7 a.m. Tuesday for Lake and Ashtabula counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Lake effect snow will continue until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches are expected.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact the morning commute.

Exactly what you'd expect on the streets after a night of lake effect snow. Storm Tracker is in Ashtabula County checking out county roads. Give yourself extra time if you're in the snow belt.#WEWS #OHwx #GMCle pic.twitter.com/RfvhqZU1vO — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) December 7, 2021

