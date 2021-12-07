Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lake and Ashtabula counties until 7 a.m. Tuesday

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 7 a.m. Tuesday for Lake and Ashtabula counties, according to the National Weather Service.
Lake effect snow will continue until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches are expected.
uh... layers!#WEWS #OHwx #GMCle pic.twitter.com/yy1bHExya2— Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) December 7, 2021
Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact the morning commute.
Exactly what you'd expect on the streets after a night of lake effect snow. Storm Tracker is in Ashtabula County checking out county roads. Give yourself extra time if you're in the snow belt.#WEWS #OHwx #GMCle pic.twitter.com/RfvhqZU1vO— Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) December 7, 2021
Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android
Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android
Click here to view our interactive radar.
Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.
Follow the News 5 Weather Team:
Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter
Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter
Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter