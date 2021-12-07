Watch
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lake and Ashtabula counties until 7 a.m. Tuesday

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 6:18 AM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 06:18:57-05

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued until 7 a.m. Tuesday for Lake and Ashtabula counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Lake effect snow will continue until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches are expected.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, which could impact the morning commute.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
