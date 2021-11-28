Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lake, Cuyahoga counties

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Lake and Cuyahoga counties.

The advisory is in effect from noon until 7 a.m. on Monday.

A total of two to four inches of lake effect snow is expected with winds gusting up to 35 miles per hour.

The highest snowfall is expected south of Interstate 90 in Lake County and east of Interstate 271 in Cuyahoga County between 2 and 10 p.m.

Be prepared for slippery roads and hazardous conditions.

