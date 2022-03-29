Watch
Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Northeast Ohio

Posted at 3:09 PM, Mar 29, 2022
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Northeast Ohio.

The advisory is in place for the following counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday:

  • Cuyahoga County
  • Lake County
  • Geauga County
  • Ashtabula County
  • Summit County
  • Portage County
  • Stark County

A half of an inch of snow is possible with ice.

Your morning commute to work could be slick. Drive with caution.

