Winter Weather Advisory issued for most of Northeast Ohio

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most of Northeast Ohio.
The advisory is in place for the following counties from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Wednesday:
- Cuyahoga County
- Lake County
- Geauga County
- Ashtabula County
- Summit County
- Portage County
- Stark County
A half of an inch of snow is possible with ice.
Your morning commute to work could be slick. Drive with caution.
