Winter Weather Advisory issued for multiple counties Wednesday morning

Posted at 10:46 PM, Feb 21, 2023
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in Northeast Ohio Wednesday due to possible snow in the forecast.

The advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties from 6 to 10 a.m. It's in effect for Ashtabula, Geauga and Lake counties from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Snow accumulation could cause a light glaze on the roads making travel slippery and dangerous. Sidewalks and bridges may also freeze.

The NWS urges you to use caution when traveling.

