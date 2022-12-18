Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Northern Ashtabula County

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for northern Ashtabula County until 4 a.m. Monday morning.

wews

Moderate lake effect snow expected from a band will occasionally graze the Ashtabula County lakeshore through tonight, bringing periods of accumulating snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches and locally higher amounts. Smaller totals are expected farther to the south and west. Most of the Power of 5 viewing area will see less than one inch of snow this weekend. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause lowered visibility and blowing snow.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact travel and the Monday morning commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling.

