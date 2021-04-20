Winter Weather Advisory issued for portions of Northeast Ohio as spring snow arrives overnight

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from midnight Tuesday until 10 a.m. Wednesday as up to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected for some areas.

Power of 5 meteorologist Trent Magill gave an update on spring snow arriving overnight. Watch it in the media player below:

The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula, In-land Huron, Medina, Crawford, Richland and Ashland counties.

Widespread rain mixing with snow is coming our way overnight tonight. By Wednesday morning, plan on measurable snow. Most of us will be brushing our cars off for the morning drive and areas in the advisory may have to shovel the driveway.

Motorists should plan on slippery roads. Hazardous conditions and snow-covered roads could impact the morning commute.

Snow accumulations will be lower along the lakeshore.

