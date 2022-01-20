Winter Weather Advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cuyahoga, Medina, Geauga and Summit counties until 4 a.m. Friday.

According to the NOAA, "snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with event totals of 3 to 5 inches, especially in the higher elevation areas" are expected in those counties.

Motorists should take care and plan on slippery road conditions.

According to News 5 meteorologists, arctic air will move in and cause lake-effect snow. It will be bitter cold today with a high in the lower 20s. Expect those temperatures to drop in the evening.

It will be even colder on Friday and Saturday, with overnight lows dropping to near-zero in many areas.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter