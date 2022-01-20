Watch
Winter Weather Advisory issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

Posted at 12:06 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 12:06:35-05

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Cuyahoga, Medina, Geauga and Summit counties until 4 a.m. Friday.

According to the NOAA, "snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with event totals of 3 to 5 inches, especially in the higher elevation areas" are expected in those counties.

Motorists should take care and plan on slippery road conditions.

According to News 5 meteorologists, arctic air will move in and cause lake-effect snow. It will be bitter cold today with a high in the lower 20s. Expect those temperatures to drop in the evening.

It will be even colder on Friday and Saturday, with overnight lows dropping to near-zero in many areas.

