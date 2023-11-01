Winter Weather Awareness: How much snow Cleveland averages per year

When you think of winter, you think of SNOW!

Summer is over and now it's time to prepare for the cold season in Northern Ohio.

The cold season normally runs from about November through April.

Within that six-month window is the season we know as winter.

Officially, winter starts on or around December 21 and runs through about March 21.

But we all know that cold and snow often happen outside of the official season.

When it comes to snow, Cleveland averages 63.8 inches per year; Akron/Canton comes in with 47.2 inches, and Mansfield chips in 49.2 inches.

Accumulating snows can begin as early as October and linger into the month of May.

But the snowiest month of the year in Northern Ohio is traditionally January.

Cleveland averages about 18 inches in January with Akron/Canton shoveling about 13.4 inches on average.

The next snowiest month is February, followed closely by December.

The snowiest winter ever in Greater Cleveland was 2004-05. Cleveland Hopkins measured a whopping 117.9 inches of snow that season.

Akron/Canton's snowiest season was the winter of 1977-78, with 82 inches.

