Winter weather pet safety: important tips for extreme cold and snow

As winter approaches quickly, many pet owners are preparing to change their routines. So what does it take to protect your furry friends during the colder winter months?

There are several major keys that both dog owners and pet professionals agree on.

Just like it is crucial to protect your pet's paws during the hot summer months with asphalt temperatures surging into the 100s, it is just as important to protect the paws when temperatures tumble well below freezing.

Paw pads are a necessity for some dog owners, including Harper Smith, and she said she puts paw pads on Jack, the smaller of her two dogs. She puts paw pads on even if the actual temperature is above freezing, because the wind chill often makes it feel colder. The paw pads also help prevent infections, which are a problem during the colder months, especially with lots of salt and debris on the ground.

Cleveland APL's Carina Chavez-Lambert, who visits News 5 every Saturday for the Pet of the Week segment, doubled down on paw protection not just for the cold, but for other irritants on the ground: "Beware of antifreeze, because that could be toxic to animals."

Chavez-Lambert also said that companies make "pet-safe salt" that does not contain the toxins that can corrode and hurt a pet's paws.

One dog owner I spoke to, Carol Kelly, said that she uses the "not salt, salt" that has helped her two dogs, Dewey and Masie. Kelly also uses a specific kind of cream on their paws to keep them moisturized and better-protected from the cold and seasonal elements.

Even dogs that are known to be cold-weather dogs, like huskies, still need to be cared for. Mark and Jordan, who said they own a pet husky, said that they have to take precautions and cut their walks short if they see their dog, Harry, pulling up his paws off the cold ground.

Dogs and pets of all kinds come in different breeds and sizes, and various pets react to the cold and/or snow in other ways. It is very important to take a little bit of time to do the research and have a plan ready for keeping your pets safe and comfortable during the extreme cold and snow that is expected throughout this upcoming winter.

