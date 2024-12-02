PHOTOS: Lake effect snow covers Northeast Ohio areas
Areas in Northeast Ohio have been hit with lake effect snow throughout Monday.
Saybrook, OhioPhoto by: Sarah M. Ansell Saybrook, OhioPhoto by: Sarah M. Ansell Saybrook, OhioPhoto by: Sarah M. Ansell Saybrook, OhioPhoto by: Sarah M. Ansell Saybrook, OhioPhoto by: Sarah M. Ansell Saybrook, OhioPhoto by: Sarah M. Ansell Saybrook, OhioPhoto by: Sarah M. Ansell Saybrook, OhioPhoto by: Sarah M. Ansell Madison, OhioPhoto by: Sherri Johnson Madison, OhioPhoto by: Sherri Johnson Ashtabula, OhioPhoto by: Chris Paczak Ashtabula, OhioPhoto by: Chris Paczak Ashtabula, OhioPhoto by: Chris Paczak