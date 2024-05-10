PHOTOS: Northern Lights visible in Northeast Ohio
Wadsworth, OhioPhoto by: Ginger DeFilippo Photo by: Joe Donatelli | News 5 Cleveland Lakewood, OhioPhoto by: Gabrielle Horowitz Wadsworth, OhioPhoto by: Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland Ashtabula, OhioPhoto by: Susan Fell Ashtabula, OhioPhoto by: Susan Fell Ashtabula, OhioPhoto by: Susan Fell Ashtabula, OhioPhoto by: Susan Fell Kelly's Island, OhioPhoto by: Sharon Crotser-Chiang Kelly's Island, OhioPhoto by: Sharon Crotser-Chiang Kelly's Island, OhioPhoto by: Sharon Crotser-Chiang