PHOTOS: Northern Lights visible in Northeast Ohio

thumbnail_IMG_5087.jpg Wadsworth, OhioPhoto by: Ginger DeFilippo GNQ49tWWsAAbiIv.jpg Photo by: Joe Donatelli | News 5 Cleveland IMG_1404.jpg Lakewood, OhioPhoto by: Gabrielle Horowitz download.jpg Wadsworth, OhioPhoto by: Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland received_325652537007815.jpeg Ashtabula, OhioPhoto by: Susan Fell received_1178662226408183.jpeg Ashtabula, OhioPhoto by: Susan Fell received_1154409929041078.jpeg Ashtabula, OhioPhoto by: Susan Fell received_975779244033539.jpeg Ashtabula, OhioPhoto by: Susan Fell received_431461969480755.jpeg Kelly's Island, OhioPhoto by: Sharon Crotser-Chiang received_936439238223041.jpeg Kelly's Island, OhioPhoto by: Sharon Crotser-Chiang received_1679943942834371.jpeg Kelly's Island, OhioPhoto by: Sharon Crotser-Chiang

PHOTOS: Northern Lights visible in Northeast Ohio

