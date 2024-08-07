PHOTOS: Storms cause extensive damage across Northeast Ohio
On Tuesday, severe weather struck Northeast Ohio and caused major storm damage.
Cherry Lane in Avon LakePhoto by: WEWS Broadview HeightsPhoto by: Holden Cardone PerryPhoto by: Ariel Elmore Richmond Road in LyndhurstPhoto by: Arrington-Johnson household Forestgrove Road in WillowickPhoto by: Larry Scavnicky West 152nd in West ParkPhoto by: Jamie Wylie Baintree Road in University HeightsPhoto by: Kristen Webster AmherstPhoto by: Bethany Matos Steeplechase Drive in Willoughby HillsPhoto by: William Feld Mayfield HeightsPhoto by: Suzi Reishman Brook Park Recreation CenterPhoto by: Joseph Moss Courtland Avenue in ClevelandPhoto by: Kimberly Seal Fairview ParkPhoto by: Molly Graydon Fairview ParkPhoto by: Meghan Floran ParmaPhoto by: Colin Hudak WellingtonPhoto by: Jim Smith Lake Road in LakewoodPhoto by: Tami Shaw