PHOTOS: Storms cause extensive damage across Northeast Ohio

On Tuesday, severe weather struck Northeast Ohio and caused major storm damage.

IMG_0543.jpg Cherry Lane in Avon LakePhoto by: WEWS Broadview Heights Broadview HeightsPhoto by: Holden Cardone image_67504897.JPG PerryPhoto by: Ariel Elmore 1000001858.jpg Richmond Road in LyndhurstPhoto by: Arrington-Johnson household 74467022385__C0BA7E5F-EE52-43C5-A50B-4B04B3AA079E.jpg Forestgrove Road in WillowickPhoto by: Larry Scavnicky 1000001440.jpg West 152nd in West ParkPhoto by: Jamie Wylie image0 (12).jpeg Baintree Road in University HeightsPhoto by: Kristen Webster IMG_6156.jpg AmherstPhoto by: Bethany Matos 1000001493.jpg Steeplechase Drive in Willoughby HillsPhoto by: William Feld image000001 (1).jpg Mayfield HeightsPhoto by: Suzi Reishman image4.jpeg Brook Park Recreation CenterPhoto by: Joseph Moss image0 (13).jpeg Courtland Avenue in ClevelandPhoto by: Kimberly Seal image_67513089.JPG Fairview ParkPhoto by: Molly Graydon 20240806_171510.jpg Fairview ParkPhoto by: Meghan Floran IMG_5084.jpeg ParmaPhoto by: Colin Hudak IMG_7649.jpg WellingtonPhoto by: Jim Smith IMG_6771.jpg Lake Road in LakewoodPhoto by: Tami Shaw

