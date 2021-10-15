WEEKEND FORECAST: Big changes ahead!

It has been unseasonably warm and dry for many days. All of October has had temperatures warmer than 70 degrees! However, a strong cold front is moving through the area on Friday and will bring the return of MUCH cooler temperatures (although more seasonable for mid-October). This front will also bring the return of active weather. I will break down each day of the weekend - so you know exactly what to expect!

FRIDAY:

Scattered showers and storms are expected for Friday afternoon and evening. There is a slight risk for severe weather posted by the Storm Prediction Center. This means a few strong to severe storms are possible. Damaging winds are the main threat along with heavy rain that could lead to isolated flooding. Additionally, an isolated tornado cant be ruled out, especially for the northeast corner of our state.

Whether you are headed to the Jason Aldean concert or area high school football games, your evening outdoor plans could be impacted by scattered storms. Keep in mind these will be SCATTERED, so it should not rain the entire evening. The severe potential diminishes tonight. However, rain will be increasing in coverage at that time. Expect soaking widespread rain overnight and into Saturday morning.

SATURDAY:

Saturday will start off soggy. Widespread steady showers are likely early on Saturday. Coverage will decrease by Saturday afternoon. Lingering lake effect showers look likely to take aim at our northern and eastern communities.

Saturday also turns much colder! Expect the warmest temperatures early in the day with the afternoon temperatures in the 50s with gusty winds. Winds will gust above 25 mph Saturday and Saturday night. Due to the colder air temperatures and warm lake, any lake effect shower could contain ice pellets and even thunder.

SUNDAY:

Lake effect rain showers are possible again, especially in the first half of the day. It will remain brisk with temperatures around 60 degrees with gusty winds out of the west. If you are headed to the Browns game, expect a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures near 60 degrees for kickoff before dropping into the 50s for the ride home.

