Wet, windy and MUCH cooler air heading our way

CLEVELAND — Starting out in the upper 40s to near 50º... nice start! We hit the lower 70s yesterday with a breezy southwest wind. As we've been talking about, though, things shift today.

Wet, windy, and chilly. Winds shifting and picking up midday, bringing rain and much cooler air. Gusts could be as high as 40mph, dropping temps into the lower 40s (wind chills in the 30s) for the afternoon.

This afternoon will be at least 30º colder than yesterday!

And wet. Don't forget about the rain. It'll be light to moderate rain, which wouldn't be a big deal, but with the chill and wind, plan on minor impacts to the commute.

The rebound will take a couple days. Plan on 40s Wednesday afternoon, 50s Thursday, and near 70º again by Friday.

DAILY FORECAST:

Tuesday: Temperatures drop. A few lingering and lighter showers.| High: 42º

Wednesday: Isolated shower. Partly sunny.. Still chilly.| High: 46º

Thursday: Partly sunny. Mild temps return.| High: 57º

Friday: Warm & breezy with a few t-showers| High: 71º

Saturday: Few t-storms early followed by dropping temps. | High: 58º

EASTER Sunday: Partly sunny & cool. | High: 52º

Download the News 5 app for the latest weather updates:

Apple

Android

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter