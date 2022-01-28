Wind Chill Advisory issued Saturday for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for most of Northeast Ohio Saturday due to subzero wind temperatures.

The advisory is in effect for the following counties from 1 to 10 a.m. Saturday:

Lorain

Stark

Mahoning

Medina

Huron

Portage

Richland

Ashtabula

Summit

Trumbull

Ashland

Wayne

According to the NWS, "wind chills as low as 10 to 15 below zero" are expected.

Anyone venturing outside should make sure to wear appropriate clothing as cold winds could result in hypothermia.

