WATCH AT 10 AM: Vatican prepares for papal conclave

For the first time since 2013, a papal conclave will meet in Vatican City behind closed doors to select the next pope to replace Francis, who died last month.

ABC News will be live starting at 10 a.m. during the processional of the cardinals as they enter the Sistine Chapel.

The future of the Catholic Church will be decided by 133 cardinals — the voting body tasked with electing the next pope.

To be chosen, a candidate must secure a two-thirds majority, which means at least 89 votes.

Anticipation builds as Vatican gears up for historic papal conclave

RELATED: What to expect as the Vatican prepares to elect a new pope

After each round of voting, smoke will rise from the chimney of the Sistine Chapel.

Black smoke signals that no candidate has received the necessary support, while white smoke means a new pope has been elected.

What happens after the conclave white smoke? A look at the papal transition

RELATED: What happens after the conclave white smoke? A look at the papal transition

In 2013, when Francis was elected, it was around 45 minutes to an hour after the white smoke first appeared that the new pope’s name was announced. This year, Cardinal Dominique Mamberti from France is tasked with making that announcement to the world.

This process could take days or weeks.