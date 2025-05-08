Watch Live: White smoke — a new pope has been selected

White smoke drifting from the Sistine Chapel's chimney shows that cardinals who gathered from around the world to vote on a new pope have reached a majority and selected Pope Francis's successor.

To be elected, the chosen candidate received a two-thirds majority — at least 89 votes. Earlier this week, the cardinals met in conclave to cast their vote. Tuesday's vote ended with black smoke, signifying that a majority had not been met.

In 2013, it took nearly an hour after white smoke appeared for Pope Francis to be announced. This year, Cardinal Dominique Mamberti of France will deliver the “Habemus Papam” declaration when a new pope is selected.

Francis was the first Latin American and the first Jesuit pope to lead the Catholic Church. Over the course of the next 12 years, the 266th pontiff would go on to transform the Vatican by challenging traditional roles of the papacy and dedicating his life to humility and simplicity.

The death of Pope Francis: Remembering his life and legacy

