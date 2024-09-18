Worried about losing your job? Here's how you can prepare

CLEVELAND — As the U.S. unemployment rate increases, fewer people are quitting their jobs, and workers don't have the leverage they once did post-pandemic.

"Right now, we're seeing a shift in the employee kind of versus employer power dynamic, and it's favoring employers," said Jill Turski, the Regional Director for Northern Ohio at Robert Half, a human resources consulting firm.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke with Turski about a recent Federal Reserve survey of consumer labor market expectations. The survey showed more people are looking for new job opportunities because they are unhappy with their current job's wages and benefits. At the same time, workers are increasingly worried about losing their jobs within the next few months.

When asked what people can do to prepare for the possibility of unemployment, Turski said, "Look at upskilling. Learning in-demand skills really to stay competitive in your field. Networking is a must. Building those connections both inside and outside your organization. Also focus on your marketability by keeping up with industry trends to remain relevant."

Turski also suggested diversifying your income by adding a side gig or freelance work to reduce some of the stress of relying on one job.