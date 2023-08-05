Writers strike continues after failure to reach agreement during talks

The strike continues for the Writers Guild of America in their standoff against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

No agreement was reached to resume contract negotiations during talks on Friday. The meeting was an attempt to see if there was enough common ground to resume talks and marked the first time negotiators met representatives of major studios over the three-month strike.

Issues behind the strike include pay rates amid inflation, the use of smaller writing staffs for shorter seasons of television shows, and control over artificial intelligence in the screenwriting process.

"The studios have the money to pay their workers fairly and get the industry back to work," said WGA West on X.

The Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have also been on strike, which has halted production on most Hollywood films and television shows.

