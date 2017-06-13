Brunswick police end standoff with man in custody; suspect in North Royalton triple homicide

BRUNSWICK, Ohio - An overnight standoff ended peacefully Tuesday morning as SWAT escorted a man out of a Brunswick home in handcuffs.

Lt. Robert Safran told News 5 the man, George Brinkman, 45, is considered a suspect in the North Royalton triple homicide.

Following the end of the standoff, Brinkman, now in custody, was taken to an undisclosed hospital to be checked out by doctors.

George Brinkman now in custody following all night standoff w/ @BrunswickPolice. He's being take to undisclosed hospital to be checked out. pic.twitter.com/I4uwuwCnFG — Meg Shaw (@MegDShaw) June 13, 2017

The FBI arrived on scene to further investigate inside the home.

Brunswick standoff: FBI now inside home where George Brinkman barricaded himself for 9 hrs. He's a suspect in N Royalton triple homicide. pic.twitter.com/Vy9sD6rOTD — Meg Shaw (@MegDShaw) June 13, 2017

Three women were found dead by a family friend at a home near Ridge and Wallings roads late Sunday night, said North Royalton Police Lt. Dave Loeding.

The North Royalton Police Department identified two sisters as 18-year-old Kylie Pifer and 21-year-old Taylor Pifer. Kylie would have turned 19 years old on Sunday. Police identified their mother as Suzanne Taylor, also known as Sue.

MORE: Police confirm the identity of mother and two daughters found dead inside North Royalton home

Authorities initially said the women died from gunshot wounds but, after further investigation, North Royalton police told News 5 it appears that the mother suffered stab wounds. A knife has not yet been recovered. As for the two daughters, police said their injuries were not obvious.