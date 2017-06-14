2-year-old girl struck by minivan in Ravenna, dies at the hospital

Partly Cloudy
RAVENNA, Ohio - Ravenna police are investigating a girl who was hit and killed by a minivan.
Officers responded to the 1200 block of S. Diamond Street in Ravenna for the report of a minivan hitting a 2-year-old girl.
Fire and EMS crews responded to transport the child to the University Hospitals Portage County Medical Center.
The child later died at the hospital as a result of the injuries.
Alcohol is not suspected at this time.
The Ravenna Police Department along with the help of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.