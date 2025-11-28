Precuautionary boil advisory issued in city of Lorain

The city of Lorain has issued a precautionary boil advisory after a technical issue caused the Red Hill Water Tower to drain.

The city has released a map and a list of impacted areas.

City of Lorain Map of affected area

In a media release, Mayor Jack Bradley detailed the issue: "On Thursday, November 27, 2025 just prior to midnight until Friday November 28, 2025 at approximately 5:15 am, cellular signal was interrupted for the City of Lorain Water Purification Plant. This interruption caused the Red Hill Water Tower to completely drain during that time. The City of Lorain is issuing a Precautionary Boil Advisory for our Red Hill Pressure District.

"This is being issued in anticipation that some customers within the pressure district could have dropped below the minimum operating pressure of 20 psi. The City of Lorain Utilities Department has provided the advisory for the street limits shown below in addition to a highlighted area from our GIS System.

"As a precaution, and in accordance with EPA regulations, all customers within the area are advised to boil their water until further notice or use an alternative source of drinking water such as bottled water. Water used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a full boil for a minimum of 3 minutes and allow to cool before use.

"This advisory will be in effect until further notice, but for a minimum of 24 hours. This is only a precaution. Water samples will be collected and analyzed to confirm good water quality. A release will be issued when the boil advisory is lifted.

"Please contact the City of Lorain Water Distribution Department at (440) 204-2285 for further updates between 7am and 3pm. For after hour water emergencies please call (440) 204-2280."