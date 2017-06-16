Occupants walk away with only minor injuries after fiery crash on Interstate 77

GREEN, Ohio - Two people who were inside a car when it flipped on its stop and slid for about 100 yards on Interstate 77 early Friday walked away with only minor injuries.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened in Green at about 6:05 a.m.

A 1998 Ford Ranger was traveling north on I-77 when the driver lost control near the Massillon Road exit.

The vehicle flipped on its top and slid about 100 yards before coming to rest underneath the State Route 619 bridge.

The vehicle then became fully engulfed in flames.

Both people inside were able to get out before it caught on fire. They were treated at the scene for minor injuries.