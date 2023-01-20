The Georgia House: A place for recovery through love

AVON, Ohio — The Georgia House in Avon provides women with addiction recovery in a free structured living program. News 5's Danita Harris sat down and got to know the women behind the scenes and the women grateful for how the program has changed their lives.

"We get women from all different walks of life. Some, most, really come to us homeless all pretty much hopeless, we see prostitution, sex trafficking, lives that were full of violence, crime, drugs, alcohol. We have a lot of trauma that is in common with many of the women," Michelle Nichols, director of the Georgia House, told Danita.

It is these women, desperate for healing and change, who find refuge at the Georgia House.

Women who live at the home have a routine that includes going to treatment centers, participating in a group daily devotional and meditation time.

And it's all done in love.

"Here there's this sisterhood that is you don't get to run away from it. I think that's the beauty of it. You are smothered with love. Real genuine love. Not because we have to love you, but because we do love you," graduate of the program, Mckayla Jodon shares regarding welcoming newcomers to the home.

Although finished with the program, Jodon and fellow graduate Shelby Swertfager still live in the home as they continue their recovery.

"The Georgia House gave me hope for a beautiful future. We are deserving of love and acceptance. And once you realize that, this life isn't so lonely anymore and it's a beautiful feeling," Swertfager shared.

This story is part of A Better Land, an ongoing series that investigates Northeast Ohio's deep-seated systemic problems. Additionally, it puts a spotlight on the community heroes fighting for positive change in Cleveland and throughout the region. If you have an idea for A Better Land story, tell us here.

