Greater Cleveland Food Bank's distributions still going strong despite record demand, inflation

CLEVELAND — Long lines of cars snaked across Cleveland’s Muni Lot and stretched to East 55th Street for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s Thanksgiving food distribution on Thursday. Fueled by historic levels of inflation and continued disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for the food bank’s services has only intensified, culminating in an estimated 4,500 families served at Thursday’s distribution alone, officials said.

What started as an immediate response in the throes of the pandemic, the food distributions at the Muni Lot have essentially become weekly traditions Downtown. On any given Thursday, with the help of a small army of volunteers, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank provides shelf-stable food to more than 2000 families. In the week leading up to Thanksgiving, demand more than doubles, said Karen Pozna, the director of communications for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

News 5

“We expect to distribute 1.6 million pounds of food alone this week,” Pozna said. “We have had to pivot so much over the last few years with the pandemic and rising inflation. We continue to see the need increase. That’s why we are here.”

More than two years into the weekly food distributions, the food bank, its volunteers and partners have perfected the system. A half-dozen of them at a time, drivers are guided into one of several lanes where they are greeted by cheerful volunteers that quickly place the boxes of food in the trunk or back seat. The process is akin to a NASCAR pit crew — and are as fast as one too.

News 5

“Everybody is helping out. So many people just want to help out a neighbor in need. We have amazing volunteers here at the muni lot,” Pozna aid. “We have over 100 volunteers here at the muni lot today and it’s a cold one. We’re here in the cold, rain, snow and heat.”

First in line on Thursday was Dale Holder, who arrived at the Muni Lot at 5 a.m. He’s an early riser and a frequent flyer at the weekly distributions.

But it’s never for him. Instead, it’s for his neighbors.

“I love being in at 5 a.m. because it gives me time to sit and be with my thoughts, have a little peace and serenity. I just enjoy the view, actually,” Holder said. “I do it for the people in my building because I have a lot of people that can’t get out. This is a blessing for them to have someone to get the food for them. I love the look on their face.”

News 5

Demand for the food bank’s services has remained strong and steady since the early days of the pandemic. More recently, demand has been fueled by inflation and supply chain disruptions, Pozna said.

And the Greater Cleveland Food Bank hasn’t been immune to those market pressures either.

“Inflation has affected everyone. It has affected individuals. It has affected the food bank,” Pozna said. “Through our 1000+ partners program and here today, we’re distributing over 19,000 turkeys but those turkeys cost us $100,000 more this year than they did last year. Fortunately, we live in a very generous community. That is why the monetary donations are so important.”

Holder said he started attending the food distributions when they were held at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank’s former headquarters off Waterloo Road back in 2018. He then started attending the Muni Lot distributions beginning in March 2020. The food bank helps him help his neighbors, Holder said.

“It kind of occurred to me if the food bank can’t come to them, why don’t I bring the food to the people?” Holder said. “All the sudden, it just started on a whim and it took off from there. “It’s a real blessing that you can help someone else. Seeing the smiles on their faces is like seeing the sunrise for the first time.”