LifeAct helps teens deal with mental health

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio — There is a mental health crisis in our country right now, according to the CDC.



1.2 million people attempted suicide in 2020.

There is one death every 11 minutes due to suicide.

It is the second leading cause of death for teens.

The pandemic has taken a toll on the minds of young people, parents, and educators wanting to find a way to help.

"Depression that is untreated, undiagnosed or ineffectively treated is the number one cause of suicide," said LifeAct CEO Jack Binder. "Four out of five teens who've attempted suicide have given clear warning signs."

LifeAct is an organization that goes into schools to give teens the tools they need to ask for help when struggling with mental health.

"Frequently, it's a student who says, I'm sad a lot. I don't know why it doesn't go away. It's getting worse," Binder said.

The organization started 22 years ago in four schools with one instructor and is now in over 15 counties.

Although those numbers sound impressive, it's still a challenge to meet the demand for teen mental health services.

"There aren't enough providers. There isn't enough capacity, regardless of what level you're looking for," Binder said.

Karley Scott, a senior at Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School, has fought her own battles and serves on LifeAct's Youth Advisory Board.

"There was some stuff going on at home," Scott said. "I didn't know how to get the help."

Scott said a lot of adults sweep things under the rug in denial or disbelief.

"And it's really a problem because kids are trying to come forth and say I need help and some people don't want to talk about it," Scott said.

Scott said social media players a major role.

"You see these Instagram models and these young girls just want to be like them. It's hard for them to feel confident in their own bodies and know that they're perfect the way they are," Scott said.

Scott has tried to get more peers involved with LifeAct but said it's been a challenge.

"A lot of kids don't want to be involved in that way," Scott said. "People don't feel like anybody would want to listen to them."

LifeAct is having a community event "Into the Light Walk- Preventing Suicide One Step at a Time" on Oct. 9 featuring former Ohio State football player Harry Miller.

He will share his mental health journey and mission to inspire others to get the help they need.

To register, click here.

This story is part of A Better Land, an ongoing series that investigates Northeast Ohio's deep-seated systemic problems. Additionally, it puts a spotlight on the community heroes fighting for positive change in Cleveland and throughout the region. If you have an idea for A Better Land story, tell us here.