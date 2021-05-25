Nonprofit '100 Youth That Care' using the power of young people to make a difference in Northeast Ohio

EASTLAKE, Ohio — The nonprofit "100 Youth That Care" is making a difference in the community through the hands of young people.

Paula Price started the nonprofit in 2019 out of her desire to make a difference in her community.

"Creating leadership and empathy and sympathy and not just feeling like they are entitled to things," she said. "But when they can see themselves give back to the community with not expecting anything in return it just puts a whole different perspective on life."

They’ve helped the Salvation Army, group homes and held fundraisers for children in need of their help. The nonprofit’s free lunch program at Willow Praise Church in Eastlake saw a big turnout of youth volunteers like Olivia Taylor and Samantha O'Hara.

"I like volunteering because it makes me really happy to give back to our community and help other people and I just really like the feeling that it gives me and the smiles on people's faces after you've helped them,” said 14-year-old Olivia.

"One day a mom came in to get lunches for her kids and then the next Tuesday she came back and told us that her daughter wanted to start going to our church because she wanted to help people the way that we did,” said 15-year-old O'Hara.

Price says the youth not only want to help but say they love to help.

"When is the next one, what can we do to help, and thank you so much. They really appreciate it..,” she said. “That heartfelt look they have on their faces. The smiles when you look at the pictures, they're not fake smiles, they're not for the camera. Those are genuine smiles."

The only thing that challenges their smiles is when they have to turn people away they don’t have the means to help.

"100 Youth That Care is a nonprofit organization where you can help people in your community to spread love and kindness,"O'Hara said.

If you are interested in donating to the nonprofit, click here.

