'We can do anything we want': Small business owner supported by refugee agency in Northeast Ohio

BROOK PARK, Ohio — In 2019, Zianawaz Anjwazkhan came to the United States for a chance at the American dream. He moved to the U.S. after living in Afghanistan for the first 20 years of his life, in search of his next big idea. The idea: Bins and Wins. It's a liquidation store that has discounted name brand products in departments such as clothing, furniture, electronics and more.

However, trying to launch a business in a new country brought its challenges, such as becoming financially literate, and a landlord taking a chance on him to rent space.

“I was looking for a space for almost six months,” Anjwazkhan said.

After months of searching, Bins and Wins found its home in Brook Park. Along the way, a team from US Together, a refugee resettlement agency based in Northeast Ohio, crossed paths with Anjwazkhan.

The agency helped set him up for success in more ways than one.

“Teaching him the financial literacy, giving him the different connections in the community, helping him find the space,” said Lee Columber, the president of US Together. “Being a resource for building up the budget to run the store.”

Bins and Wins isn’t the only business to benefit from the agency.

Businesses such as Hawana, a Middle Eastern bakery and cafe, are one of the many success stories US Together has helped create.

“It’s amazing to see them create this environment, build a business around them, give back to the community,” said Columber.

As for Anjwazkhan, he gives back to the community by giving neighbors the opportunity to save money with Bins and Wins.

“You know it’s very encouraging and it gives an energy, too, that we can do anything we want,” said Anjwazkhan.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.