Cleveland APL Pets of the Weekend: Mice in need of homes

The Cleveland Animal Protective League is looking for homes for some of its smallest residents—a lot of friendly little mice.

The mice in the spotlight are named Raegan, Rafael, Rafferty, Rafi and Bruce, although there are many other little creatures looking for homes as well.

Cleveland APL said a pet mouse is perfect for someone who doesn't want to have to go on walks in the rain or heat, enjoying hours of entertainment from them while sitting back in the comfort of a cool house.

To learn more about adopting one of the many mice at the shelter or any of the other animals, click here.

