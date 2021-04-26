Grog Shop, BSide announce summer concert series

CLEVLEAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Grog Shop and BSide announced they will be reopening their venues after being closed for a little more than a year, except for reopening for a few weeks in October and November.

The Cleveland Heights music venues released plans that include socially distanced reserved seating, food service from local restaurants, and local bands and performers.

Events will kick off in May.

The first series of events will be Show and a Snack, a series that originally started in October 2020 before shutting down due to a rise in coronavirus cases.

The series will feature the following local performers and Cleveland Heights restaurants:



Thursday, May 6: Jenna Fournier (of Niights) w/ The Battle and MOJO World Eats.

Thursday, May 13: Oregon Space Trail of Doom w/ Terrycloth Mother and Boss Dog Brewing Co.

Thursday, May 20: Maura Rogers & The Bellows w/ Jack Harris and Tommy’s.

Thursday, May 27: Orange Animal w/ Bobby Vaughn and Gigi’s on Fairmount.

Thursday, June 3: The New Soft Shoe w/ John Kalman and CHIMI.

Thursday, June 10: Ghani Harris and Ras Khalifa.

Thursday, June 17: Hey Mavis w/ Hannah Stak and Geraci’s Restaurant.

Thursday, June 24: Punch Drunk Tagalongs w/ Echo Messiah and Marotta’s.

Thursday, July 1 Grandview w/ Faces of Belmez and The Tavern Company.

The Grog Shop will also host the following local bands throughout the summer:



Friday, May 7: Red Rose Panic w/ Blokhead Johnny & Reagan Gray.

Saturday, May 8: Mixed Feelings w/ Esther Fitz & Adrianna Miller.

Friday, May 14: Apostle Jones w/ Eric Levine & Tyler Elwing.

Saturday, May 15: So Long, Albatross w/ Tom Evanchuck.

Friday, May 21: Funny Business w/ Lack of Direction & Emma Nicholas.

Saturday, May 22: Cleveland Kings Action Pack.

Saturday, May 22: Obnox /Red Devil Ryders / TV Drugs.

Friday, May 28: Acrylic Grooves w/ The Staat Brothers.

Saturday, May 29: Outlaws I&I w/ Primal Rhythm.

Friday, May 4: Glamgore Drag Show.

Friday, June 11: Hello!3D.

Friday, June 18: Floco Torres & Free Black! w/ MOSSOM.

Saturday, June 19: Demos Papadimas w/ Ray Flanagan.

Friday, June 25: Frayle w/ Slow Wake.

Saturday, June 26: Faith & Whiskey.

Friday, August 6: Glamgore Drag Show.

The following national shows have been scheduled at the Grog Shop:



Saturday, June 5: Tobyraps w/ AllTheHipe / Loser Chris.

Thursday, August 5: Scott H. Biram.

Friday, August 6: Built to Spill.

Saturday, August 16: The Goddamn Gallows.

Friday, October 1: Dinosaur Jr. at Agora.

Sunday, November 7: John Mark McMillan “Awake in the Dream Tour.”

Sunday, November 14: Murder by Death 20th Anniversary Tour, this show is sold out.

BSide will be launching "Make Em Laugh Comedy Monday's" hosted by John Bruton.

The venue will also be hosting open mic nights every Tuesday.

