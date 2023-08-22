Homeland Security starts new initiative to hire more women

Starting on Tuesday, the Division of Homeland Security will be launching a new initiative to hire more women in the security sector.

The "30 by 30" initiative is a plan to hire 30% more women by 2030.

"If you go on USAjobs.gov, if you search the code for job series 1811 under Homeland Security Investigations, you'll find the job announcement and it's really, it's a user-friendly website and it's easy to do," Supervisor Angie Potter said.

Anyone who is interested in working in law enforcement or working for the government can apply here.

