Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, November 17, and here is what you need to know.

Bernie Kosar reflects on life-saving liver transplant one year later

Browns legend Bernie Kosar underwent a life-saving liver transplant one year ago today. Kosar has openly shared his health struggles with News 5 viewers for years. A year ago, his condition was rapidly deteriorating in the days before surgery. Now, as he marks this milestone, he's counting his blessings and spreading a message of hope.

"To be able to annunciate, articulate, communicate and actually enjoy my quality of life... I really want to spread that message to other people... and again it's not as hard as I thought it was going to be," Kosar said.

Later today on News 5, we'll have more of our conversation with Kosar. He shares how close he came to death, and the family whose gift in their time of grief made his tomorrow possible.

15-year-old boy killed, another teen injured in Akron shooting

Akron police are investigating a shooting that left one 15-year-old boy dead and another teen injured. Police say it started around 7:30 p.m. Sunday when they were called to 20th Street Southwest for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found two teens with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital, where 15-year-old Amen Mccartney later did.

Fire that killed North Royalton firefighter ruled accidental, state fire marshal says

The house fire that killed a North Royalton firefighter earlier this month has been ruled accidental. According to a statement from the state fire marshal, the fire started back on Nov 2. in Broadview Heights, in the cleanout area of first-floor fireplace. The fire marshal says a final report will be released after the medical examiner's office finishes its investigation.

Three laid-off Morton Salt Mine workers sue company over alleged Ohio law violations

Three workers that were laid off from the Morton Salt Fairport Mine last moth are now suing the company. The lawsuit claims Morton broke Ohio law by letting workers go without proper notice, pay and benefits. In total, 77 workers were laid off after water entered the mine.

Northeast Ohio gas prices drop nearly 40 cents in one week

There's some good news for drivers at the pump. Gas prices in Northeast Ohio have dropped nearly 40 cents a gallon in just the last week. That could mean a little extra money in driver's pockets ahead of the holidays. News 5's Maya Lockett will be live to share more details on what's happening at the pump.

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