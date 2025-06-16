Morning Digest: 2 killed and several others injured in 2 separate shootings on Cleveland's east side

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, June 16th and here is what you need to know.

Overnight violence in Cleveland

We are following breaking news on multiple shootings overnight in Cleveland. Cleveland EMS confirm one person is dead and 3 others were injured after a shooting on Luther Avenue. Cleveland EMS also tell us a person was killed in another shooting on Parkgate Avenue.

Officer injured in crash

A CMHA officer and 3 others were injured after a two-car crash on East 55th and Woodland Avenue. Cleveland EMS tell us the officer is in serious condition and the condition of the three other victims are unknown.

Cleveland Hopkins Expansion

Construction will begin today on a $3.5 million project to expand TSA screening lanes at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The project will double the lanes – from two to four – at the Central security checkpoint in the middle of the terminal. The checkpoint will remain open during construction.

East Cleveland Free Lunches

Starting today through Aug. 18, East Cleveland will pass out free cold lunches first-come, first-served, Monday through Friday, to kids and teens between the ages of five and 18 at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center. Even adults up to 21 years old with developmental disabilities can get a free lunch, too.

Local woman foils Capital One scam

72-year-old Teresa George received a voicemail from someone claiming to be from Capital One. It wasn’t out of left field because she had filed a dispute with the credit card company back in January. When Teresa got home, she checked the case number mentioned in the message but it didn’t match the one given to her by the credit card company. So instead of calling the number back, she took out her credit card and called the customer service number that was on the back of her credit card.

Flipped home warning

Flipped homes can be a tempting choice for home buyers looking for something move-in ready. But behind the fresh paint and shiny finishes, not everything may be as it seems. What you need to know before heading to closing.

