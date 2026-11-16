Morning Digest: 38-year-old man killed in I-480 crash

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, November 16, and here is what you need to know.

38-year-old man killed in I-480 crash

A 38-year-old man is dead following a crash on I-480 West near Route 237, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office. The victim has been identified as Kavin Taylor. It's unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Airports recover following nationwide ground stop

Airports across the country are still recovering after a nationwide ground stop was issued Friday night. According to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, a contractor was replacing a section of the air traffic control system's old copper wire with new fiber-optic wiring in a remote location. A router at that location began overloading the system, causing disruptions to communications and radar feeds. Over the weekend, dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport were either delayed or canceled. As of this morning, the airport's website shows only about five delays.

Cyber incident forces Perry local schools to close

Perry Local Schools in Stark County will be closed after a cyber incident impacted the district's technology systems. District officials say their incident response protocol has been activated, and Perry Township police have been notified.

Solon moves to ban feeding wild animals

As temperatures continue to drop, some Solon residents are concerned about the well-being of wild animals and have been putting food out for them in their yards. However, the city is taking steps to make the practice illegal.

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