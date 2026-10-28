Morning Digest: Akron board to reconsider push to pause Flock Safety camera network

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, October 28th, and here is what you need to know.

Akron board to reconsider push to pause Flock Safety camera network

Akron's police oversight board is taking a second look at its call to pause the city's Flock Safety camera network. The board meets tonight at 6 p.m. in Akron City Council chambers. This comes a week after members voted 5-2 to table that recommendation. The push to hit pause follows months of growing concern about the surveillance system. A draft letter asks the mayor's office and police to stop using the license plate readers until an audit is done. It raises five key issues — including privacy, multiple lawsuits and public concerns. Meanwhile, Mayor Shammas Malik announced Akron is now opting out of nationwide Flock searches. That change blocks out-of-state agencies from reaching Akron's camera data. The city says local police can still use Flock to keep residents safe.

Ohio Turnpike prepping 100-plus snowplows ahead of the winter season

The Ohio Turnpike is preparing its snowplows for winter, with crews running a 136-point inspection on every truck. Teams are checking engine parts, plowing equipment, tires and lights. They are also testing the salt and de-icing systems on each plow. The inspections started this week and will run over the next four days. More than 100 snowplows will treat the 241-mile turnpike this season, a stretch that covers 13 counties. Meteorologist Trent will be live at an Ohio Turnpike Maintenance facility with a preview of the inspections.

Trump headlines Chillicothe rally backing Ohio Republicans before midterms

President Donald Trump is back in Ohio to headline a rally in Chillicothe, supporting Republican candidates ahead of next week's midterm election. The visit comes as the Republican Party looks to keep its majority in November. Ohio Sen. John Husted leaned into recent comments the president has made about his body. "The president's coming in tomorrow again to Ohio. 3rd time in less than 30 days he'll be in Chillicothe. Don't worry, I was in the weight room this morning working out. and that he doesn't, I don't let him down," Husted said. The president is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. It will be his third visit to Ohio this month.

Stark County already matches last year's fatal crash total

Stark County is seeing an alarming rise in deadly crashes on its roads, and the county has already matched its entire fatal crash total from last year. At the end of the third quarter, there have been 31 fatal crashes and 33 deaths. Those are the same totals recorded for all of last year. A traffic fatality review committee met this month to look at the numbers. The committee found 12 fatal crashes and 13 deaths just in the third quarter. Drugs or alcohol played a role in nine of those crashes, and no seat belts were worn in five of them. Two crashes involved motorcycles. Neither rider was wearing a helmet, and both died. Chief Deputy Ryan Carver with the Stark County Sheriff's Office says impaired driving and a lack of seat belts are driving this increase. Carver says the deadly crashes are not tied to any one road or time of day. Deputies have stepped up enforcement and added community education to fight back.

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