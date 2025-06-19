MORNING DIGEST: Almost 80,000 without power from Wednesday night storms

Good Morning, Cleveland. It's Thursday, June 19 and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Today on GMC

About 80,000 First Energy customers without power from Wednesday night storms

Over 77,000 customers are without power in several counties across Ohio, including those in Northeast Ohio, according to FirstEnergy.

RELATED: 77,000 without power across Ohio, including Northeast Ohio

‘Whether we like it or not, it’s happening’

Cuyahoga County Council members delivered a clear message to Executive Chris Ronayne and his administration this week: It’s time to accept that the Browns are moving their stadium to Brook Park and start planning accordingly.

Year 2 for aviation school

This is the second year for the aviation class at the Ashtabula Technical & Career campus. The class gets kids set up for numerous careers in aviation (pilots, techs, mechanics). At the end of the course, they'll take an exam, fly a glider, and be on their way to getting a permit. News 5 Reporter Caitlin Hunt will focus on the second year and highlight the importance of classes like this, given the current climate of the aviation field.

Aviation course returns to Ashtabula Technical & Career Campus

RELATED: Aviation course returns to Ashtabula Technical & Career Campus

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Replay: News 5 at 11

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.