72,000 without power across Ohio, including Northeast Ohio

Over 72,000 customers are without power in several counties across Ohio, including those in Northeast Ohio, according to FirstEnergy.

The outage primarily affected the following Northeast Ohio areas:



Cuyahoga: 20,525

Lorain: 10,004

Summit: 7,791

Medina: 2,356

Richland: 1,989

The outages come as several Severe Thunderstorms make their way through different counties in the Northeast Ohio area.

