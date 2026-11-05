Morning Digest: Barberton schools face budget crisis after voters reject tax levy

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, November 5th, and here is what you need to know.

Barberton schools face budget crisis after voters reject tax levy

Barberton City Schools is facing a growing financial challenge after voters rejected another tax levy. The district is already under the state's highest level of financial oversight. Leaders say they must find a way to close a budget gap after Issue 5 failed. The 1% earned income tax would have generated about $4.7 million a year for five years. District leaders say potential cuts could impact sports, extracurricular activities, preschool, career-tech programs and some student transportation. A state-appointed commission will now work with district leaders on a financial recovery plan. The first public meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. tonight at Barberton High School.

North Royalton firefighter dies in Royalton Road fire; community rallies

The death of North Royalton firefighter Ryan Milligan is bringing an outpouring of support from across the community, while a second injured firefighter recovers. Firefighter Ryan Milligan died after a fire broke out around 9 p.m. on Royalton Road. Firefighter Andrew Protsman was injured in the blaze and is recovering. Neighbors and local businesses are now rallying around both families. Art Pro Graphics is printing signs honoring Milligan and supporting Protsman. The owners say helping fallen firefighters and officers is something they have done for decades. The community continues to show its support as Protsman recovers.

Lorain Salvation Army donations drop 40% as family need grows

Thousands of Lorain families are turning to the Salvation Army for help as donations fall and the need continues to grow. The Lorain Corps is trying to raise $100,000 this holiday season. Leaders say demand for food, toys and other services has increased year after year, while donations have dropped by 40% since January. The organization also needs more volunteers for its Red Kettle campaign and Christmas toy distribution. The Salvation Army hopes to provide more than 1,000 children in Lorain with a toy this Christmas. The fundraising campaign runs through December 24.

Holmes County rolls out new e-bike safety campaign amid rising ridership

Holmes County is launching a new safety campaign as more people turn to e-bikes on its roads. County leaders say e-bike use has grown in recent years, including within Holmes County's large Amish community. Officials say they have also seen a slight increase in e-bike crashes. That led to a new booklet called "The Roads We Share." It offers safety tips for e-bike riders, drivers and buggy operators. County leaders say the goal is one clear message about road safety for everyone. A total of 20,000 copies are being printed. They will be distributed through schools, businesses, the Chamber of Commerce and during some traffic stops. County leaders say QR codes will also provide access to the guide online.

Why the cheapest health plan may end up costing you more

Open enrollment season is here, and with rising healthcare costs, it may be tempting to pick the cheapest plan available. But it could be more expensive than you expect. Most people focus on monthly premiums when choosing a plan, but that cost is only part of the equation. Financial experts recommend you also look at co-insurance costs and the difference between in-network and out-of-network providers to get a better picture of the total price you'll pay. Experts also recommend looking into getting an HSA account. Those allow you to put away money for future medical needs.

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