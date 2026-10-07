Morning Digest: Burke Lakefront Airport backers urge city council to keep airport open

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, October 7th, and here is what you need to know.

Burke Lakefront Airport backers urge city council to keep airport open

Supporters of Burke Lakefront Airport are taking their case to Cleveland City Hall, scheduled to speak before City Council's Transportation and Mobility Committee today. Supporters say Burke plays a key role in business travel, tourism, flight training, and medevac operations. They also say recent comments from federal and state leaders show growing opposition to closing the airport. Supporters want longer lease options to encourage private investment in the facility. City leaders have argued the lakefront property could generate more economic growth through redevelopment. No formal decision on the airport's future is before the committee. The hearing is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at Cleveland City Hall.

Guardians face elimination tonight in Game 3 of the AL Division Series

The Cleveland Guardians face elimination tonight in Game 3 of the American League Division Series against the Chicago White Sox. Cleveland trails the White Sox 2 games to 0 in the best-of-five series. Another loss would end the Guardians' season. The series shifts to Chicago, with first pitch set for 4 p.m. at Rate Field. Cleveland is looking for more offense after scoring just 3 runs through the first two games. Rookie Daniel Espino is expected to open on the mound for the Guardians. A win would force a Game 4 on Thursday.

Cleveland holding last public hearing tonight on data center rules

Cleveland residents have one final opportunity to weigh in on proposed data center regulations before City Council begins crafting new rules. A moratorium on new data centers in Cleveland expires in about two weeks. City Council has been holding a series of public hearings as it considers what regulations to put in place for the facilities. Council members are weighing several key questions: whether data centers should have their own power generation, how they should handle cooling water, and what requirements should apply to very large facilities.

Maryland man reported missing in Cleveland after attending a Browns game

The family of a Maryland man who went missing in Cleveland last week is now in the city, working with Cleveland Missing and the Cleveland Police Department to find him.

Phoenix Phillips came to Cleveland with a friend last week for the Browns-Steelers game. His mother, Amanda, said she texted him after the game Thursday night, and again the next morning, but said she knew something was wrong when her phone rang.

"I got a call from Cleveland, Ohio, uh, at 7:36. And I said, this isn't good, so I answered. And one of the guys that he had met up with throughout the night. He had found his phone. He dropped it," Amanda said.

The family says they won't give up until they have answers. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police.

Meanwhile, we are working to learn more after a body was pulled from the Cuyahoga River in Cleveland on Tuesday. We were there as first responders left the water near Old River Road, right across from Jacobs Pavilion.

"At this point, like in all investigations of this nature, the medical examiner's office is going to take control of this body, perform their initial testings and make a determination as to their identity," an official said.

3 arrested in Ohio voter fraud cases involving permanent residents

U.S. attorneys in Ohio have made arrests in 3 voter fraud cases from across the state. All three are charged with illegally voting in a federal election as an alien. Investigators say all three are lawful permanent residents of the U.S., but are not citizens.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose issued a statement saying he is grateful to see justice being pursued. When Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank spoke to LaRose last month, he said Ohio's voting laws are why the state is the "gold" standard of elections.

"They're all secure. They're all convenient. You just need to make your plan, do your research, uh, and, uh, and make your voice heard," LaRose said.

If you have questions about voting in the upcoming midterm election, visit voteohio.gov. You can also find information through Verify Ohio on social media platforms like Instagram and X.

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