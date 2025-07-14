MORNING DIGEST: Checking in on the RainForest transformation at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, July 14th and here is what you need to know.

Major progress being made in transformation of RainForest at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Dr. Chris Kuhar, Executive Director of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo, invited us behind the fencing and onto the construction site to get another look at the progess being made to refresh, remodel and modernize the expanded space for the more than $60 million dollar project. Next year they will open Phase 1. It includes the Cross-Country Mortgage Forest home— the entry way into the building.

Orrville lavender farm is giving back to the community in many ways

Situated in the back of an Orrville industrial park is Lavender Trails, a four-and-a-half-acre lavender farm. Retired school teachers Jim and Amy Duxbury opened the farm five years ago. Families can cut some lavender or use it as a backdrop for photos. Visitors should also be prepared for a lesson with these retired educators.

Browns rooking running back charged in Florida

We are learning new details this morning about the arrest of Browns rookie running back Quinshon Judkins. He’s now been charged with misdemeanor battery. The Browns say they are aware and gathering more information. An NFL spokesperson said the league is aware of Junkins’ arrest and declined to comment further.

Man accused of killing Cleveland officer Jamieson Ritter due in court today

Last September, Delawnte Hardy was ruled incompetent to stand trial due to mental health issues and doctors say he refuses to take medication that could restore his competency. So there’s a hearing today over how to move forward. Prosecutors say Hardy shot and killed officer Jamieson Ritter one year ago this month.He is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.

Donating to Texas Flood Victims

Those tragic floods in Texas have so many of us wanting to help and do something to assist the survivors. But before you donate, it’s important to know where you are giving and make sure your donation goes to those in need. The things you need to check before you give.

