8:30 AM: Final pretrial hearing set for woman accused of fatally stabbing toddler at Giant Eagle parking lot

A final pretrial hearing has been set for Bionca Ellis, the woman accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old Julian Wood at Giant Eagle last year.

Bionca Ellis faces 10 felony charges for the June 3, 2024, homicide.

North Olmsted Police said the 33-year-old stole knives from a thrift store before walking to the nearby Giant Eagle and using the weapons in a seemingly random attack.

RELATED: North Olmsted toddler stabbing suspect visited police station, several stores before fatal attack

Julian died and his mother was injured.

In the last year since the attack, the case has garnered outrage and calls for accountability. Questions about the defendant’s mental health have also been a central concern.

Ellis’s attorneys pointed to her strange behavior in court and said her mental state made her unable to participate in her defense.

She was initially ruled incompetent to stand trial, and a judge ordered her to receive treatment and take her recommended medication.

In February, she was deemed competent after both prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed the treatment was working, and the case could move forward.

RELATED: Bionca Ellis deemed competent to stand trial for stabbing death of 3-year-old Julian Wood