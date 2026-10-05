MORNING DIGEST: Cleveland man injured after leaping from roof to escape house fire

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, October 5, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland man injured after leaping from roof to escape house fire

A Cleveland man is recovering after jumping from a second floor porch roof to escape a house fire on the city's west side. According to firefighters, they were called to West and 116th Street near Belmont Avenue just before 10:00 a.m. Sunday. The man was taken to Metrohealth in stable condition. Investigators say the fire was accidental.

Guardians eye ALDS equalizer in Game 2 matchup against White Sox.

The Guardians look to take game 2 of the ALDS in their best of 5 series match up with the Chicago White Sox. The game will be at Progressive Filed. First pitch is at 5:00 p.m. Go Guards!

Boo at the Zoo brings spooky family fun back to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Halloween fun is taking over the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo as Boo at the Zoo returns for another spooky season. From costumes and candy to plenty of family-friendly fun there's a lo to check out. News 5's John Kosich will be live this morning with a look at what families can expect.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Your forecast

So much sun, but temps are going to struggle a bit. It's because of our northwest wind. Gusts to 20mph will keep temps near 61º this afternoon before the big drop tonight. Many of us dip into the 30s!

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.