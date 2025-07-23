MORNING DIGEST: Cleveland woman targeted in phone-tracking scheme, Browns training camp begins

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, July 23rd and here is what you need to know.

Ohio will appeal school voucher ruling today

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says the state will appeal a judge’s decision on the EdChoice program today. Edchoice is a voucher program that helps K-12 students and families cover costs of attending private schools Last month, a Franklin County judge ruled that the program is unconstitutional.

Browns training camp begins in Berea

Today is the day Cleveland Browns fans have been waiting for. It’s the official start of training camp in Berea. Veterans reported yesterday and the first full-squad practice is slated for this afternoon.Our John Kosich is live in Berea this morning with the big things to watch for heading into training camp.

Cleveland woman targeted in phone-tracking scheme

This morning, a Cleveland woman is talking to News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank about a new scary scam she found herself in. Police tell us the scheme involves criminals attaching a cell phone to the roof of newer models vehicles with a magnet. They then use the device’s location tracker to find their target’s home.

Japanese beetles emerging in Northeast Ohio

You have probably heard about the return of spotted lanternflies here in Northeast Ohio. But experts are putting out a warning about another invasive species popping up.Right now, we are seeing a spike in Japanese beetles.They’re a flying insect that can cause damage to a wide variety of plants including many types of trees and shrubs.

Superman night at Progressive Field

The Guardians will be celebrating Superman tonight.Some scenes from the latest movie were filmed at the stadium, which became the home of the “Metropolis Meteors.” Tonight, the first 15,000 fans at the game will get a free Meteors T-shirt and there will be all kinds of Superman memorabilia on display.

