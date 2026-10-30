Morning Digest: CMSD adds parking lot monitors after school car break-ins

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, October 30, and here is what you need to know.

CMSD adds parking lot monitors after school car break-ins

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is adding new security measures after a series of car break-ins at school parking lots, with district leaders saying teachers and staff should feel safe while they are at work. CMSD says it has deployed 16 temporary parking lot monitors at priority locations. The district is also reviewing long-term options, including gates, fencing and other security upgrades.The push comes after recent break-ins and vandalism at multiple school sites. CMSD CEO Dr. Warren Morgan calls the break-ins an urgent emergency. The district says it is working with police and reviewing security systems to prevent future incidents. Union leaders are also urging people to report break-ins and suspicious activity.

East Canton resident credits speed cameras for a quieter neighborhood

A resident who lives along East Canton's most controversial road says the village's speed cameras are finally bringing peace and quiet to his neighborhood. Dave Showalter says his quality of life has improved since the village installed speed cameras in May. He says speeding had been a problem on East Nassau Street for years, and the cameras have been the most effective solution. The cameras have issued more than 16,000 citations since July 2026. Some drivers have responded with a boycott that business owners say is hurting local shops. Showalter says he supports local businesses and hopes people reconsider the boycott while the village continues to address safety concerns.

Glenville disqualified from football playoffs

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has disqualified Glenville High School from football playoffs this year. It's part of an ongoing investigation into student-athlete participation, specifically with students who attend Ginn Academy. Glenville's first-round opponent will advance while the investigation continues. It's unclear whether Glenville will receive any additional penalties.

Suspect appears in court after double homicide

New details have emerged about a shooting in Oberlin that left two people dead, including a college professor. 31-year-old Daniel Jones appeared in court Thursday, facing charges of murder, assault and tampering with evidence. Police say he admitted to killing his father and stepmother. Officers were called Wednesday morning after Jones' car was found smoking in a parking lot. Jones' bond was set at $3 million. The case will now go to a grand jury.

Ramaswamy pulls controversial campaign ad

Republican candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy has pulled down a controversial ad featuring Amy Acton's estranged mother. The ad features Donna Arthur calling her daughter a liar. Court documents show Acton's stepfather was arrested for raping Acton as a child, and Arthur lost custody. On Thursday, Ramaswamy simply said the ad was finished. It was supposed to air through Election Day. The Ramaswamy campaign has now put out four other ads.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Your forecast

Much more like October should feel today. Temps holding in the 50s. All day! We'll be bright but you may need the hoodie after this drop from a week in the 70s. We'll have to look closely at Saturday evening's rain chances. I can't rule out isolated showers during the evening...

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.