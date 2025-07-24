MORNING DIGEST: Community rallies behind three officers shot in Lorain

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday and here is what you need to know.

Three Lorain police officers hospitalized after ambush shooting

Two officers are hospitalized in serious condition after Lorain police said they were ambushed by a gunman Wednesday afternoon. A third officer was shot in the hand. Police said the suspect was killed during an exchange of gunfire with officers.

Gov. DeWine weighs in on gambling expansion legislation

Ohio lawmakers are considering two pieces of legislation that would expand online gambling in the state, but Gov. Mike Dewine threw cold water on the idea on Wednesday. Speaking at the Ohio State Fair, he said he's not in favor of iGaming.

Your forecast

Heat advisories stretching across Northeast Ohio again. Triple digit heat indices and TONS of sun taking a toll on us this afternoon. Make sure you're staying hydrated and paying attention to the signs of heat sickness.

Traffic impacts

All lanes are blocked on US 322 between County Line Road and Caves Road for debris in roadway.

Southbound lanes on Dover Center Road between Hilliard and Bassett Road remain closed for a water main break.

The I-90 east ramp to I-71 south ramp will close tonight at 8 p.m. and reopen tomorrow morning.

