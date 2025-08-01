MORNING DIGEST: Construction hurts Smithville businesses

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, Aug. 1, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Today on GMC:

Construction hurts Smithville businesses

ODOT's construction along SR-585 and another Wayne County road project is blocking the two main entryways into Smithville, a small town that relies heavily on drive-by businesses. Local businesses want to remind people that they are still there and open.

Construction hurts Smithville businesses

Inspecting fair rides and amusement parks

Fair season in Ohio is starting to get into full swing. In light of some prominent ride issues and malfunctioning situations, we wanted to learn about what goes into keeping amusement rides safe for everyone.

Ohio sales tax holiday begins

Ohio's Sales Tax Holiday for 2025 will be held from midnight on Aug. 1 until 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 14.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Have you made plans to get outside yet? The sun, the low humidity, the incredible temps... Chilling quickly at night, but bright sun helps us rebound each day through the weekend.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due.