MORNING DIGEST: Construction project causing headaches for residents in Lorain

Residents in Lorain frustrated over construction delays

This morning, we are getting answers for you on why a road project in Lorain has been taking longer than expected. Several viewers reached out to us saying that construction along Yorktown and Longbrook Roads was supposed be done in late June but it's still causing a lot of headaches with many residents not able to use their driveways. Lorain City Councilman Joshua Thornsberry tells us the project is currently three weeks behind schedule due to a number of issues including Yorktown Rd. being worse than expected and they've had five water main breaks since the project started.

New affordable housing coming for seniors in Cleveland's Glenville neighborhood

Later this morning will be the groundbreaking of a 62-unit supportive housing apartment building for seniors in the Glenville neighborhood with 25-units reserved for senior veterans. This development is designed to offer affordable housing and supportive services to senior veterans with a disability and seniors with a disability experiencing housing insecurity.

Ready to watch Cleveland on the big screen?

Superman doesn't officially hit theaters until Friday, July 11th. But overnight, we found a lot of theaters all across Northeast Ohio where you can watch the new movie today. To celebrate the release, the Cleveland Film Commission is also rolling out the red carpet for a fan celebration at Phoenix Theaters in North Olmsted beginning at 5 p.m. tonight.

Tracking the grocery prices

Grocery prices continue to strain household budgets, and that's exactly why we have launched a weekly price tracker to help you save before you shop. Each week, we’ll visit Meijer, Giant Eagle, Aldi, Walmart, Heinen's and Dave's Market, checking prices on everyday essentials.

