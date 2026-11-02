Morning Digest: Cuyahoga County smashes early in-person voting record

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, November 2nd, and here is what you need to know.

Cuyahoga County smashes early in-person voting record before Election Day

With Ohio's closely watched races for governor and senator among the most anticipated contests in the country, Cuyahoga County is heading into Election Day on a record-setting note after early in-person voting wrapped up. More people voted early in person in Cuyahoga County this year than voted in the last two midterm elections combined. More than 50,000 Cuyahoga County voters cast early in-person ballots, with the last of them showing up at the Board of Elections as the early voting period closed. In the last two midterms, the county failed to get over 20,000 early in-person votes. This year's number was a lot closer to what is typically seen in presidential election years. Voters who still have a vote-by-mail ballot at home should remember that the law has changed. It is no longer enough to have the ballot postmarked by today to have it received and counted by the weekend. The ballot must arrive by the close of polls. The only remaining option is to drive the ballot to your local Board of Elections, where safe and secure drop boxes are open until the close of polls at 7:30 p.m.

Judge to rule on Glenville-University School playoff dispute

A judge is set to decide Monday whether Glenville or University School will advance in the high school football playoffs, following days of legal and administrative back-and-forth. The hearing begins at 1 p.m. The dispute started Thursday, when the Ohio High School Athletic Association disqualified Glenville. A judge stepped in Friday and put the team back in. But University School refused to play the rescheduled game. Glenville suited up Saturday for a game that never happened. The official bracket now lists the matchup as postponed. Both sides are now waiting for Monday's ruling.

Family to speak after arrest in Shaker Heights student's death

The family of a Shaker Heights High School student will speak publicly for the first time since an arrest was made in his death over the weekend. On Saturday, University Heights police say they stopped a car for running a red light and found 18-year-old Khalil Woods in the passenger seat. Woods had an active warrant for aggravated murder. Police say Woods is a suspect in the shooting death of 17-year-old Jaiden Tunson. Tunson's family is expected to speak this morning to express their thanks to the community for the support they've received and to highlight local organizations working to prevent violence.

Trial of Guardians pitchers Clase and Ortiz to begin Monday

The federal trial of two Cleveland Guardians pitchers will soon get underway, with jury selection beginning Monday in the case against Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz. Clase and Ortiz, along with a third defendant, are charged in connection with an alleged illegal baseball betting scheme. Clase is accused of rigging nearly 50 games since 2023. Both players have pleaded not guilty. Opening statements will begin after a jury is seated.

Browns fall to Steelers 27-6, drop to third place in the AFC North

Browns fans got a harsh reality check in Pittsburgh. The Browns fell to the Steelers 27-6 in a game filled with turnovers, penalties and missed opportunities. Cleveland scored its only points on two second-quarter field goals, and quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked eight times. The loss drops the Browns from first place in the AFC North to third, with the Steelers now leading the division. The Browns will try to bounce back next week as they look to clean up the mistakes that cost them in Pittsburgh.

Avon Lake's Issue 16 would raise income tax to fund aging road repairs

Avon Lake voters could soon decide whether to pay more in income tax to help fix aging roads. City leaders say some Avon Lake roads are more than 50 years old. They say the city has about $40 million in road work needs. Avon Lake City Council President Geoffrey Smith says current funding has only kept up with maintenance. He says Issue 16 would raise the income tax rate by 0.4% over the next six years, and he says the city needs to act now. The city has not yet set aside road repair money for next year while it waits for the election results.

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