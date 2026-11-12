Morning Digest: East Canton mayor defends speed cameras after more than 18,000 citations

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, November 12th, and here is what you need to know.

East Canton mayor defends speed cameras after nearly 18,000 citations

East Canton's speed cameras have issued more than 18,000 citations in just a few months, and now the mayor is defending the program. The village says the cameras were installed after residents raised concerns about speeding. Public records show the cameras generated more than 18,000 citations between July and October. Mayor David Spencer says the program is changing driver behavior. The village has collected more than $800,000 from the program. Spencer says the money is going back into the community, including a road repaving project. He also proposed a nonprofit to help local businesses that say they have lost customers since the cameras were installed. The village is under a three-year contract for the cameras, and Spencer says it is too early to decide whether the program will continue beyond that.

Northeast Ohio man accused of making fake keno tickets at Solon Sheetz store

Solon police arrested 32-year-old Joshua Hartley at a Sheetz on Cochran Road after investigators say he created his own keno tickets at the store. Police say a loss prevention audit found about $17,000 in losses in the store's state lottery keno system. Investigators say employees suspected Hartley had been creating his own keno tickets from September through early November. Police say Hartley later admitted what he did. Hartley is charged with theft. Police say the investigation began after the store's audit revealed the losses.

Officials warn of possible measles exposure in Geauga and Lake counties

Health officials in Geauga and Lake counties are warning residents about possible measles exposure after someone who tested positive for the virus visited several public locations. The health department says the person who tested positive visited multiple locations in the area last week. A more detailed list of dates and times is available on News 5 Cleveland. Anyone who was at these locations around the same time should consider themselves exposed.

Cleveland City Council demands answers after gun found at CMSD school

Cleveland City Council is demanding accountability after the Cleveland Metropolitan School District confirmed a third-grader brought a gun to school this week. In a letter to parents, the district said a student at Oliver H. Perry School pulled out the weapon on Tuesday. An adult saw it, and it was secured by school staff. But a lockdown was never put in place. Moving forward, the district said it will be reinforcing metal detection and bag search procedures with staff. CMSD police are leading the investigation into the incident at Oliver H. Perry.

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